INFINITE's Sunggyu unveils 'A ver.' concept trailer for solo comeback album 'Inside Me'

Sunggyu is continuing the countdown until his latest solo comeback!

On December 6 KST, the INFINITE leader revealed a concept trailer for his upcoming 3rd mini solo album 'Inside Me.' In the clip, which is named the 'A version' concept trailer, Sunggyu is seen dressed in a sleek pinstripe suit concept, making his way through a room decorated like a high-end cocktail lounge. He looks pensive as he sits for a drink, but then transforms to a less formal, more trendier-looking version of himself.

Meanwhile, 'Inside Me' is set for release on December 14.

Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned for more teasers!