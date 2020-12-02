AKMU's Suhyun confesses the difficulties in dieting in a cute adorable fashion

AKMU's Suhyun confessed about the difficulties in dieting recently when one of her fans asked "Do you get stressed because of dieting too?"



Suhyun responded to this question through her Instagram story saying "Oh man... yes, I get very very much to the point I get tired of saying I'm sick of it. I love eating so gaining 5~10kgs (11~22 lbs) is so quick and easy if I'm not careful."



She continued to respond, "Just call me a 'human rubber band.' Losing weight is like war and it's so difficult that I feel like dying but gaining weight is in an instant and I become twice as big. I really feel can life be this unfair."

She confessed, "The word 'diet' is my forever-homework. It's best if I can eat delicious foods and workout happily but that's easy said than done. It's my instinct to want to lie down after I eat. So I'm looking for a fun workout these days. I really wonder if there is such a thing but I'm trying t find it. I've been telling myself 'I'm not human if I lose to my goal weight and tell myself I won't gain it back but then gain all weight back'."



Meanwhile, AKMU made a comeback with their single 'HAPPENING' on the 16th of last month.

