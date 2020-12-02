The best ranking songs on Melon Music charts over the past 10 years

It's that time of the year when everyone looks back at the past year and reminisce back to the good times.

This is also a good time to listen to all the songs that were popular in the past that bring a nostalgic feeling to everyone's hearts.

Recently, one Korean netizen decided to visit the past and look at the best songs from the 2010s. They have decided to look back at the past ten years and see which K-pop song is still loved to this day through Melon charts.

The netizen posted on an online community a list of 100 songs from the 2010s that have been listened to by many people for nearly ten years.

Coming in at number 1 is the all-time favorite spring song "Cherry Blossom Ending" by Busker Busker. As soon as this song was released, it has been loved by many people as the lyrics and tunes bring the warm feeling of love during a warm spring day under the cherry blossom trees.

Next on the chart is IU's "Through the Night". IU has a total of eleven songs on this list as she has produced many songs that have struck the hearts of the listeners in Korea. She has solidified her place as the most popular female soloist as she has presented the Korean listeners with various music genres. She still continues to amaze many people with her acting skills and musical talent.

The chart continues with Park Hyo Shin's "Wild Flower", followed by BTS's "Spring Day". "Spring Day" truly has a special place in many people's hearts as the poetically written lyrics express the feeling of longing beautifully. Recently, BTS admitted that the song was written with a certain tragic event that took place in South Korea in mind. This song continues to receive much love to this day as the elaborate depth of the song has captured the hearts of many people.

Korean netizens took the time for themselves to observe the list and express their amazement as they travel back in time to the past ten years. The songs still hit home as they have made their mark in history as the most memorable songs of the decade.

Netizens' Comments: