Netizens wonder why TVXQ's outfits become peculiar when promoting in Japan

Recently, Korean netizens have been in discussion about why TVXQ's outfits always turn peculiar when promoting in Japan.

One netizen posted on an online community various photos with the title "This one group's styling become weird when they go to Japan." The netizen collected various photos of TVXQ's outfits comparing them to when they are promoting in Korea and in Japan.

While promoting in Korea, Yunho and Changmin are seen wearing a fairly clean-cut suit with accented colors or design print. They continue with the same style in different performances as they are dressed with a pair of slacks and a suit jacket.

Yet, TVXQ's outfits change vastly when they are promoting in Japan. While their outfits are sleeker in design, their outfits in Japan become more flashy.

TVXQ's outfits when promoting in Japan don't seem to follow a certain theme except for the flamboyant and gaudy design. After seeing the compilation of the different outfits, Korean netizens began wondering why the group dresses so differently in two countries while some gave their two cents as to why.

Netizens' Comments: