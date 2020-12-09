aespa give a shoutout to their avatars, share their casting stories, + what they want for Christmas

On December 9, the girls of aespa appeared as guests on the SBS power FM radio program, 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'!

On this day, aespa took time to introduce themselves to 'Power Time' listeners for the first time ever, explaining their unique story universe which consists of the 4 aespa members as well as 4 avatar members. Leader Karina gave a shoutout to their ae-aespa counterparts, saying, "Are you watching? We'll bring the money home~" DJ Choi Hwa Jung then asked the members if they are satisfied with their avatars. Winter honestly answered, "Our avatars were created based on our own data, but my avatar is too pretty. So I'm a little bit overwhelmed."

Next, the aespa members took turns each sharing the story of how they were cast by SM Entertainment! Ningning revealed, "I went out on a lot of singing programs in China. I think the casting agents saw those videos and contacted me. At first, I thought it was a scam."

Winter similarly said, "I was given a casting offer after a dance festival. I thought it was a scam because they didn't tell me what company they were from. I didn't believe it until I went to the address and it was the SM building." Giselle shared, "I entered the company through auditions," while Karina explained, "I was really active on SNS. I received a casting offer through a DM. I also thought it was a scam at first, and consulted my parents before joining the company."

Finally, what presents do the aespa members want to receive for Christmas? Ningning answered, "I lost my wireless headphones so I would like a new pair." Winter responded, "I want to receive a dorm. There is too much luggage, it's taken over our entire dorm." Giselle answered a puppy, and Karina commented that she would like a big stuffed animal.

