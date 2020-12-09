Seungri's close friend 'A' appears as a witness in 4th court hearing & gives testimony regarding prostitution solicitation charges

On December 9, former Big Bang member Seungri attended his 4th military court hearing session, facing a total of 8 criminal charges such as illegal gambling, violation of foreign money exchange laws, violation of food sanitation laws, solicitation of prostitution, etc.

During this hearing, a close friend of Seungri 'A', also a member of Seungri's problematic Kakao chat room, appeared as a witness in front of the military court. 'A' was summoned to testify regarding matters related to Seungri's charges of soliciting prostitution, offering prostitution services, and violation of sexual assault laws.

'A' admitted that they took part in guiding prostitutes to Japanese customers, but commented, "I was ordered by Yoo In Suk (Seungri's former business partner)," denying that Seungri played a role in the act.

In addition, Seungri also requested a chance to ask his friend 'A' questions himself. The court approved Seungri's request, and Seungri was given the floor as he remarked, "We have been friends for almost 10 years, so I find it unfortunate that we are meeting at a place like this... I offered 'A' assistance because 'A's dream was to become an actor. 'A's parents were also fond of me."

Seungri then recollected the events which took place shortly after the 'Burning Sun' news made headlines. According to Seungri, there was a significant amount of pressure from the police during the initial stages of questioning.

Seungri then asked 'A' why they allowed the police to file reports which contradicted 'A's statements. 'A' responded that they also felt overwhelming pressure during the police questioning process, and admitted that some of the police's reported files contained content which 'A' disagreed with. 'A' then added on that they were too preoccupied with their own criminal charges to pay closer attention to Seungri's case.