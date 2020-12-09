ENHYPEN cancel their radio guest appearance to undergo COVID19 testing

On December 9, MBC Radio announced via its official SNS account that rookie boy group ENHYPEN, originally scheduled to guest on today's broadcast of 'Noon Song of Hope', will not be attending.

According to MBC Radio, an outside staff member who worked with ENHYPEN has tested positive for COVID19. As a result, ENHYPEN have been forced to cancel their scheduled radio appearance, instead undergoing voluntary COVID19 testing. The group will remain in self-quarantine until they receive their test results.