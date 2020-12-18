Actress Goo Hye Sun raises curiosity with Instagram post about delayed comeback

Actress Goo Hye Sun raised curiosity with her latest Instagram post.



On December 18, Goo Hye Sun made the below post on Instagram with the message, "The comeback date has been delayed a bit. It's now D-10 again. I'll show you 'The Destruction of Aesthetics' soon." The actress also included a photo of herself and a damaged smartphone, which is raising curiosity among fans.



Fans responded, "Can you let me know what kind of media it will be on? Please give me a hint," "Patiently waiting," and more.



Goo Hye Sun is currently greeting viewers through a YouTube channel titled 'Studio Koohyesun' dedicated to her art projects, films, music, and more. She also recently revealed she plans to open her second YouTube channel 'Koohyesun 2021', which will feature the creative processes behind her finished art pieces.



