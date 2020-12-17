Goo Hye Sun to open her second YouTube channel

3

On December 18, actress Goo Hye Sun's label MIMI Entertainment announced the launch of a brand new YouTube channel, 'Koohyesun 2021'. 

Currently, Goo Hye Sun is greeting viewers through a YouTube channel called 'Studio Koohyesun', dedicated to showcasing her art projects, films, music, etc. Her new channel, 'Koohyesun 2021', will feature the creative processes behind the finished art pieces shown on 'Studio Koohyesun'. The official channel will open on December 18 at 6 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun recently appeared as a guest on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference', showcasing moments from her life along with her close friend and manager. 

