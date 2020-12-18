40

BTS' Jin & RM reveal 'sing with me' video for 'Dynamite' holiday remix

BTS' Jin and RM have revealed a 'sing with me' video for their holiday remix of "Dynamite".

In the special video, Jin and RM take the camera and sing a special remix of their chart-topping track "Dynamite". In the end, the rest of the BTS members join them in front of the Christmas tree to sing the song together.

Watch Jin and RM's 'sing with me' video for "Dynamite" above!

