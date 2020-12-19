Actor Lee Si Uhn opens up about his feelings on leaving 'I Live Alone'

Actor Lee Si Uhn opened up about his feelings on leaving 'I Live Alone'.



On the December 19th episode, Lee Si Uhn revealed why he decided to leave the 'Rainbow Crew' after 5 years on the show, saying, "'I Live Alone' felt like a support to me, but I think that's why I'm less passionate about acting. I think I'm not as desperate as I used to be." He also told the producers of 'I Live Alone' that he had been thinking about whether or not to leave the program for 2 years.



He continued, "It's true that even if I'm not the best in my field I wanted to improve myself. I was thinking that I should spend more time on that, so I ended up making a decision that wasn't easy."



