Posted by germainej 23 minutes ago

ATEEZ step back into the 90s on 'Immortal Song'

ATEEZ stepped back into the 90s on 'Immortal Song'.

On the December 19th 'King of Kings' special of the show, ATEEZ were the third performers up with their cover of Seo Taiji and Boys' 1993 track "Hayeoga". Before their performance, the ATEEZ members expressed confidently, "We'll put the trophy on our company's display stand." 

The group then put on a powerful performance, covering the old-school track with a modern flair. However, it was 6band who took the final win.

Check out ATEEZ' cover above and the original below!



imgucci69 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

ATEEZ reeks of talent fr

imgucci69 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Jongho is crazy, y'all hear that high note. Crazy insane

misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Albums of 2020
12 hours ago   19   6,976
