Actor Lee Si Uhn departs from the cast of 'I Live Alone' after 5 years, denies marriage rumors

On December 9, actor Lee Si Uhn took to his personal Instagram to announce that he will be departing from the cast of MBC's 'I Live Alone' after 5 years.

The actor commented, "I plan on leaving 'I Live Alone' this year, after being on the program for 5 years. After a lengthy discussion with the production staff, I was able to relay my wishes to take some time to focus on my acting, and thus reached this conclusion. To me, 'I Live Alone' will always be full of unforgettable memories." The actor thanked his fellow cast members, the production staff, as well as viewers and promised to return to the screen soon through various projects.

Meanwhile, Lee Si Uhn's departure from 'I Live Alone' also spurred marriage rumors between Lee Si Uh and his girlfriend, actress Seo Ji Seung. Lee Si Uhn and Seo Ji Seung previously went public with their relationship back in February of 2018. According to the agencies of both stars, the couple is doing well, but the marriage rumors which sparked due to Lee Si Uhn's departure from 'I Live Alone' are false.

Are you a fan of MBC's 'I Live Alone'?