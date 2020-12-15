7

Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

A Korean YouTuber discovers a decaying dead body while visiting an abandoned house

AKP STAFF
Recently, a YouTuber in his twenties discovered a dead body while visiting an abandoned location to film a haunted house. 

According to YTN News, on December 15th, two individuals, including the YouTuber, found a body lying in a room of an abandoned house in Haenggu-dong, Wonju City, in Gangwon province at around 3 AM KST and called the police.

The body, believed to be a man between the ages of 40 and 60, was discolored due to severe decomposition. Police are reportedly sending a forensic team to block off the scene for investigation. The abandoned house wasn't inhabited for years and the YouTuber told police he had visited the house to make video content about haunted houses and record any ghost/paranormal activities.

The police believe that there is no criminal suspicion, such as murder.  However, the police plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to identify the body and cause of death.

Netizens who heard the news said, "It must have been really lonely for the man when he died," "The YouTuber must have been so surprised," "I don't think the YouTuber can sleep for days," and "The YouTuber must have been shaken."

absolutely-31 pts
1 hour ago

At least they didn't make a video out of it like Logan Paul did

Nana1998808 pts
49 minutes ago

OmG, the shock! The youtuber will be scared for long now. Good luck to him!

But, it's a good thing that the boby was found. He might be a family and people who look for him. And even if it's not the case, all body derseves to be bured.

