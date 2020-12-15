Fans say J-Hope's popularity has grown a lot these days and people recognize he's a true gem

The BTS members have gained global recognition and are popular worldwide. Of course, some members are more popular than others, but recently fans are saying many people are recognizing the real gem of the group.

One fan uploaded on an online community that more and more people recognize J-Hope's true value. She stated J-Hope is a member that everyone likes and is the member that keeps the group together.

The fans also pointed out that many people understand why all the BTS members love J-Hope and can see their affinity for him during their shows. As the post was made, more fans added praise about J-Hope.

Fans commented, "I really feel like J-Hope is someone filled with love and wish he would receive love forever," "I got goosebumps watching him dance at the Melon Music Awards," "J-Hope is super nice and is so considerate of others. He's always able to read the mood and takes care of the members so well," "He's very professional, hardworking, warmhearted, and kindhearted," "I think everyone can't help but love J-Hope," and "J-Hope probably would be successful in anything he does even if he wasn't an idol. He has that mindset, he's kind but strict and takes care of others well, but he's not someone you can take advantage of either."

