BTOB 4U are street chic in 'Inside' concept photos

BTOB 4U have revealed their concept photos for 'Inside'.

In the teaser images, the BTOB subunit take on a street chic style in black and white. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.

BTOB 4U's debut mini album 'Inside' and title song "Show Your Love" are set to drop online on November 16 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on BTOB 4U's return!

erinirun3 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

😍

can't wait

BTOB4U0 pt 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

OMG! THEY ALL LOOK SO GOOD!! Especially in love with Peniel's hair style tho!

