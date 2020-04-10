'School 2020' canceled after casting controversy

KBS has decided to cancel the production of 'School 2020' following last month's casting controversy.



On April 10, reports revealed that after much discussion KBS decided not to continue with the new installment of the 'School' series. Last month, casting controversy involving the main female lead hit headlines. Insiders alleged actress Ahn Seo Hyun had pulled out of 'School 2020' due to conflicts with production staff, and producers later claimed the actress' father had made unreasonable demands.



Kim Sae Ron was then revealed to be in talks to take on the lead role opposite former X1 member Kim Yo Han. However, it looks like the newest iteration of the 'School' series won't be happening on KBS.



