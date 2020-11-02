Kim Young Chul reveals today is the late comedian Park Ji Sun's birthday + dedicates his radio broadcast to remembering the the star

On the November 3 broadcast of SBS power FM radio program 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', comedian Kim Young Chul opened up about the passing of the late female comedian Park Ji Sun.

He began, "Yesterday, we came across the most shocking and most saddening news. It's unbelievable. She was a hoobae I really cherished. She was someone who said she was the happiest when she could make people laugh, but she's suddenly no longer with us. When I saw the news reports, I wondered, 'What should I do'. I couldn't think straight. There is a memorial hall prepared for her, and I plan on visiting immediately after this broadcast."





Previously, Park Ji Sun appeared as a fixed panelist of Kim Young Chul's radio program for several years. In fact, November 3 marks the late comedian's 36th birthday. On this day, Kim Young Chul decided to celebrate Park Ji Sun's birthday through a series of music letters, also spending time reading listeners' messages of condolences. Kim Young Chul remarked, "Today is Park Ji Sun's birthday. Many people have asked to hear Park Ji Sun's voice, and so we've decided to play for you all recordings of her voice from the 1,001 days that she appeared as a panelist on this program."

Eventually, Kim Young Chul shed tears while remembering the late Park Ji Sun. He then also shared the last text messages he exchanged with her. "I saw Ji Sun during [comedian] Park Sung Kwang's wedding. She didn't look very well, so I texted her later, asking her if she was okay. She replied that she was sick, and that she was focussing on getting better. I said, 'Get well soon so I can see you again soon'."

Back on November 2, the late comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother were found dead in Park Ji Sun's home. It's believed that Park Ji Sun was receiving treatment for an illness, and that her mother was staying with her to help her with treatments.

