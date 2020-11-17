VICTON have revealed their latest group concept photo for 'VOICE: The Future is Now'.
In their latest teaser, VICTON take on beige and brown suits for a more toned down look and atmosphere. Their first full album 'VOICE: The Future is Now' is set to drop on December 1 KST.
What do you think of VICTON's latest teaser image?
VICTON tone down in 'VOICE: The Future is Now' group concept photo
