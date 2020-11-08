VICTON is elegant but masculine in prologue video for 1st full-length album 'VOICE: The Future Is Now'

VICTON has officially announced their comeback!

On November 9 KST, the Play M Entertainment boy group unveiled the prologue video for their 1st full-length album, entitled 'VOICE: The Future Is Now.' In the clip, an enticing hip-hop beat plays as each member has their moment with the camera, showing off their strong visuals and fresh concept look centered around romantic burgundy and royal blue suit looks.

Meanwhile, 'VOICE: The Future Is Now' is set for release on December 1.

Check out the prologue teaser above, and stay tuned for more news about the comeback!