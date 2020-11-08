0

Posted by KayRosa

This fashion brand worn by the granddaughter of Samsung's late chairman is taking Korea by storm

A particular fashion brand is taking Korea by storm.

In Korea, the fashion brand 'Nerdy' is currently gaining attention for its indirect association with Lee Won Joo, the granddaughter of the late Samgsung chairman Lee Kun Hee. Recently, Lee Won Joo and her friends were brought up to surface as an Instagram post featured her and many politically relevant figures from Choate Rosemary Hall.



In another recent photo, Lee Won Joo was spotted wearing a cream-colored fleece jacket from 'Nerdy's winter collection. According to various articles, 'Nerdy' is a Korean brand that flaunts an official slogan that stresses "a casual street style and individuality, despite other people's opinions."

Since many chaebols are often seen wearing high-end designer brands, Lee Won Joo's decision to wear a domestic brand with relatively affordable and accessible pieces has caught netizens' attention.

Some reactions include:

"Wow, 'Nerdy' has been chosen by a chaebol"

"'Nerdy's class must be super high now"

"Sales will be off the roof"

"That jacket looks warm and comfy"

hers-are-big-307
59 seconds ago

"individuality, despite other people's opinions" <--- So people start wearing it because they see a celebrity wear it.

daeoable771
4 minutes ago

I mean.....Nerdy has been popular for a long time. A lot of idols have worn it, both Zico and IU have been models I believe

