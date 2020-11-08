BTOB 4U reveals adorable concept images for 1st mini album 'Inside'

BTOB 4U has revealed new concept images for their unit debut.

On November 9 KST, the new unit unveiled two new photos featuring the members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel. Compared to the last batch of photos, these images have a brighter feel to the concept with the boys dressed in retro fashion pieces. The title song is called "Show Your Love", composed and arranged by artists including Hyunsik and Eden, with lyrics by Hyunsik, Eden, Minhyuk, and Peniel.



What do you think of the concept? Stay tuned for the mini album release on November 16!