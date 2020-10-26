The granddaughter of Samsung's late Chairman Lee Kun Hee draws attention as she boasts strong connections with family members of political and business leaders

Lee Won Joo (age 16), the granddaughter of the late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun Hee, is drawing attention from netizens.



Lee Won Joo is the daughter of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae Yong and arrived at the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on Saturday, along with her father and brother Lee Ji Ho, after her grandfather passed away on October 25.



This is the first time Lee Jae Yong's daughter has made an official appearance before reporters and is drawing public attention.







As Lee Won Joo is a family member of Korea's largest chaebol, Samsung, she boasts strong connections with family members of political and business leaders.



Lee Won Joo graduated from Yongsan International School in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, and went to the prestigious private boarding school Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut. However, she dropped out and is currently attending a school in Canada. Some say that she is attending an international school in Seoul.



Looking at Lee Won Joo's photos in the U.S., one can guess how wide her connections are.



A photo of Lee Jae Yong's daughter taken at the Choate Rosemary Hall is rapidly spreading across the web as netizens were able to obtain the photo from Lee Won Joo's Instagram through her followers.



The photo, which contains photos of eight teenagers dressed up in party dresses, shows the children and grandchildren of famous individuals of business and political circles.



In the photo, Lee Jae Yong is posing with various daughters and granddaughters of high-ranking individuals such as the granddaughter of billionaire Tan Siok Tjien, the family that manages the largest cigarette company, Gudang Garam, in Indonesia, and the daughter of Timothy Eugene Scott, the American politician and businessman serving as the junior United States Senator for South Carolina since 2013.