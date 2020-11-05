Weeekly 'Zig Zag' in performance MV

Weeekly have dropped their performance music video for "Zig Zag".



In the performance MV, Weeekly go over the choreography for their their latest track. "Zig Zag" is the title song of their second mini album 'We Can', and it's about going through a strange rollercoaster of emotions.



Watch Weeekly's "Zig Zag" performance MV above, and check out their previous MV here if you missed it.