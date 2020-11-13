Sunmi boasts of her chic fashionista charms

Singer Sunmi showed off her chic fashionista charms in recent social media posts.

On November 12th, Sunmi posted two photos without any captions. In the photo, Sunmi looks modelesque wearing a black jacket, grey short skirt, and white long boots.

She is seen posing with one hand in her pocket, adding charisma to the chic vibe. Many were amazed by her slim figure and fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Sunmi will be participating in JTBC's new audition project 'Sing Again.' She will participate in the show as a judge as the first episode will air at 10:30 PM on November 16.