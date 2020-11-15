SHINee says 'We're back!' with heartwarming group photo taken shortly after Minho's military discharge

The SHINee members have finally be reunited!
On November 15, group member Key took to his personal Instagram to share a new photo excitedly captioned with, "We're back!!!"
In the image, Onew, Taemin, Minho, and Key are all seen smiling and huddled together for a group photo, with Minho still in his military uniform. Key's Instagram followers responded ecstatically to the group photo, leaving comments such as, "Our SHINee! It's been a long time," "We need a comeback ASAP," and "You all look so good!"
Meanwhile, both Minho and INFINITE's Dongwoo were discharged from the military earlier that day.
Check out Key's Instagram post below!
Log in to comment