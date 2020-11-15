8

8

News
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

TWICE wins 2nd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from GFRIEND, Taemin, TXT, TREASURE, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, STAYC debuted with "So Bad," NATTY returned with "Teddy Bear," DKB came back with "Work Hard," E'LAST made their comeback with "Tear of Chaos," GFRIEND came back with "MAGO," Taemin made his solo comeback with "Idea," and Ha Sung Woon returned with "Forbidden Island." 

As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You," MAMAMOO's "Dingga" and TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me." In the end, TWICE won with the single "I Can't Stop Me" for the 2nd consecutive week.

Meanwhile, other artists who performed included DRIPPIN, WINNER's Song Min Ho, MONSTA X, AB6IX, LOONA, TREASURE, P1Harmony, TXT, and Weeekly.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: STAYC

==

SOLO COMEBACK: SHINee's Taemin

==

COMEBACK: GFRIEND

==

TREASURE

==

TXT

==

WINNER's Song Min Ho

==

MONSTA X

  1. AB6IX
  2. DKB
  3. DRIPPIN
  4. E'LAST
  5. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  6. Sungwoon
  7. Lim Chang Jung
  8. LOONA
  9. MAMAMOO
  10. MONSTA X
  11. Natty
  12. P1Harmony
  13. Taemin
  14. STAYC
  15. TREASURE
  16. TWICE
  17. TXT
  18. Ha Sung Woon
  19. Weeekly
  20. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  21. INKIGAYO
2 1,251 Share 50% Upvoted

0

mastylee160 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Its awesome this shows, every week idols singing in live.. oh wait. Music shows in korea sux so much.

Share

0

yvangelica2,794 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Taemin performance was flawless!! It was a special stage because his hyungs were there for him! Shinee's back!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND