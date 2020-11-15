TWICE wins 2nd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from GFRIEND, Taemin, TXT, TREASURE, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, STAYC debuted with "So Bad," NATTY returned with "Teddy Bear," DKB came back with "Work Hard," E'LAST made their comeback with "Tear of Chaos," GFRIEND came back with "MAGO," Taemin made his solo comeback with "Idea," and Ha Sung Woon returned with "Forbidden Island."



As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh On You," MAMAMOO's "Dingga" and TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me." In the end, TWICE won with the single "I Can't Stop Me" for the 2nd consecutive week.

Meanwhile, other artists who performed included DRIPPIN, WINNER's Song Min Ho, MONSTA X, AB6IX, LOONA, TREASURE, P1Harmony, TXT, and Weeekly.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: STAYC

SOLO COMEBACK: SHINee's Taemin

COMEBACK: GFRIEND

TREASURE

TXT

WINNER's Song Min Ho

MONSTA X