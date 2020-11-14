SHINee's Minho and INFINITE's Dongwoo discharged from military today

SHINee's Minho and INFINITE's Dongwoo will be discharged today.

Originally, SHINee's Minho would have been granted 20 vacation leave days starting on October 27, per COVID19 protocol. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, many soldiers carrying out their mandatory service duties have not been able to leave their military bases in order to take vacations. To make up for this, the Military Manpower Administration has allowed soldiers who are due to be discharged from their mandatory duties to leave their posts early on vacation leave.

However, Minho has decided to give up his 20 vacation leave days in order to participate in the Marine Corps's upcoming defense drills. Minho wished to lead many of the new soldiers participating in the defense drills by passing on his technical knowledge and skills, according to the Marine Corps. He's now been discharged from the military.

Dongwoo followed COVID-19 protocol, and left his base for his final vacation on the 23rd. He will not be returning back to base to be discharged as per COVID-19 protocol.

Welcome back, Minho and Dongwoo!