Seventeen to appear as the first guests of Studio LuluLala's new series 'Idol Wonderland'

Seventeen will be appearing as the first guests of Studio LuluLala x KT Seezn's new collaboration variety program, 'Idol Wonderland'!

Hosted by Highlight's Kikwang and A.C.E's Chan, 'Idol Wonderland' is a classic new idol variety program. Each week, guest idol groups arrive at a magical theme park, where they can grant the wishes of their beloved fans! The program will feature all kinds of content ranging from virtual fan meetings, to fun retellings of behind-the-scenes incidents, etc.

'Idol Wonderland' is set to premiere this coming November 18 at 9 PM KST via KT's seezn. Will you be watching the first episode featuring guests Seventeen?