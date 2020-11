Momoland have unveiled lovely unit teaser photos for their upcoming 3rd single album, "Ready or Not"!

In their latest unit teaser photos, the Momoland girls bring together the colorful and sassy elements from their individual teaser series, setting the mood for a frilly makeover party! The girls are definitely ready to blow fans away with their shocking visuals with this comeback.

Momoland's "Read or Not" will be out this November 17 at 6 PM KST!