Rookie girl group Woo!ah! confirmed for their first comeback since debut

NV Entertainment's rookie girl group Woo!ah! is returning with a new album this month.

According to the group's label on November 3, "Woo!ah! plan on making a comeback with a new album release on November 24. The members are currently in the final stages of their comeback preparations."

The 5-member rookie girl group debuted back in May of this year with a self-titled debut track "Woo!ah!", also garnering attention for their follow-up promotions with "Payday". Stay tuned for more details on Woo!ah!'s first comeback since debut!

