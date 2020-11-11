39

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Yeri looks stunning in the November/December issue of Noblesse Men Korea magazine

Recently, the alluring pictorial of Red Velvet's Yeri has been revealed.

Yeri appeared in the November/ December edition of Noblesse Men Korea magazine as she posed in various outfits at an art museum. Yeri showed off various vibes from innocent and elegant to sensational and sensual.

Many netizens couldn't help but fall in love with the young singer as she mesmerized the viewers with her multi-color charms.

Yeri shed all her cuteness and radiated the mature beauty in the pictorial. Netizens praised the artist as they commented, "She became so pretty," "She's so skinny and looks like an idol," and "her face became much prettier."

Yeri also sat down with Noblesse TV for an "Nterview" as she introduced the pictorial process at the art gallery. She also took the time to answer some 'Would You Rather' questions, also known as the 'Balance game.' Yeri exuded her playful and cute charms as she thoughtfully answered each question.

You can watch the full video of Yeri's interview with Noblesse TV below:

ppiddakhage667 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Our Yeri is so beautiful! I don't understand when people say otherwise, the proof is here :) I do find Red Velvet to be the most beautiful group out there.

Nana1998279 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

We need more this side of her. So sexy and femme fatale😳👁👄👁

