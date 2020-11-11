Red Velvet's Yeri looks stunning in the November/December issue of Noblesse Men Korea magazine

Recently, the alluring pictorial of Red Velvet's Yeri has been revealed.

Yeri appeared in the November/ December edition of Noblesse Men Korea magazine as she posed in various outfits at an art museum. Yeri showed off various vibes from innocent and elegant to sensational and sensual.

Many netizens couldn't help but fall in love with the young singer as she mesmerized the viewers with her multi-color charms.

Yeri shed all her cuteness and radiated the mature beauty in the pictorial. Netizens praised the artist as they commented, "She became so pretty," "She's so skinny and looks like an idol," and "her face became much prettier."

Yeri also sat down with Noblesse TV for an "Nterview" as she introduced the pictorial process at the art gallery. She also took the time to answer some 'Would You Rather' questions, also known as the 'Balance game.' Yeri exuded her playful and cute charms as she thoughtfully answered each question.

You can watch the full video of Yeri's interview with Noblesse TV below: