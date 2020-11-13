Rapper Bully Da Ba$tard from 'High School Rapper' and 'Show Me The Money' confesses he did drugs since middle school

Rapper Bully Da Ba$tard (also known as Yoon Byung Ho), who starred in the hip-hop competition programs such as 'High School Rapper' and 'Show Me The Money,' confessed he had used drugs.





On November 13th, Yoon Byung Ho posted lengthy writing on his official Instagram account along with a photo of a drug test kit, which showed a positive result. He wrote, "Hello, this is Bully Da Ba$tard. I have been severely addicted to drugs since I was in middle school in 2013. I used drugs ranging from opium-based cough drug called Codeine to marijuana and spice."





Then he continued to write, "I appeared in 'High School Rapper' thinking I can quit the drugs whenever I wanted to. Then I started doing L.S.D., Ecstasy, and cocaine. I was so confused by the sudden rise in fame and hurt those around me while doing drugs. I quit drugs while doing a rehabilitation program with Paloalto and suffered withdrawal symptoms. But the hardest thing is to face the guilt."

He then concluded by saying, "I turned myself in on November 11th after quitting drugs from April of 2020. I was tested positive for TCH. I know I've already lost all my trust. I apologize to those who have been hurt by my actions. I'll be back after receiving my punishment."