This member of a popular girl group worked part-time at a restaurant after her contract expired

Recently, netizens were given an update of EXID member Hyerin after her contract with Banana Culture expired.

In the episode of MBN's variety show 'Miss Back' that aired on November 12th, Hyerin appeared as a special guest. On this day, Hyerin spoke about her contemplations and said, "I can't do anything alone. The members always were there to fill my shortcomings. I felt very overwhelmed because I have to do everything alone without them now." In the episode, she talked about her fears of doing things alone.

'Miss Back' showed Hyerin living a busy daily life even after the group stopped their activities. Hyerin stated, "If I don't keep myself busy, I feel anxious. I think I'll start to slow down endlessly like before if I start becoming down and sluggish. So I try to keep busy."

She stated, "(After the contract expired), I began sleeping late and waking up late. So I needed to make a reason to wake up early. So I started working at an Italian restaurant near my house. Once I began working there, I started to create my own routine."

In the episode, Hyerin was seen skillfully serving the customers at the restaurant. Although she had is no longer employed there, she gave them a lending hand while paying a visit.

Hyerin had signed with Sidus HQ after leaving Banana Culture. Currently, she is preparing for her solo activities. Although all the members have left Banana Culture, EXID has not officially disbanded. Member LE stated they are looking for a way to promote together despite being in different agencies.

