Production team behind STAYC's 'So Bad' MV apologizes after being accused of plagiarizing Miley Cyrus's 'Midnight Sky'

The production team behind rookie girl group STAYC's debut music video "So Bad" is apologizing in response to plagiarism claims.



On November 16 KST, Legend Film released a public statement through their official social media, writing, "As the ones in charge of supervising the music video, we were involved in the planning, directing, and art. We were fully responsible for the controversy over plagiarism and cannot help feeling ashamed and devastated."



They continued that they have no intention of rationalizing the scene by calling it an 'homage,' as that would be misleading, claiming they decided to use props like the mirrorballs, confetti, silver foil background, and trees after consulting with the PDs during the production phase.



"We did not mean to plagiarize the scenes in question," they insisted, adding that the props in question are often used in Legend Film-produced music videos. "However, we recognize and admit that the scene is a controversy we cannot avoid."



They completed their statement by directly apologizing to not only Highup Entertainment, the STAYC members, and involved staff members, but also to the group's fans and the general public.





Meanwhile, the statement comes after netizens found a suspicious likeness between scenes from "So Bad" and pop star Miley Cyrus's music video for "Midnight Sky." Stills from the scenes in question can be seen below.

