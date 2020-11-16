SHINee's Minho praises girl groups; calls TWICE's 'Fancy' the 'background music' that helped him get through military service

24

SHINee's Minho hosted his first VLIVE broadcast since his military discharge!


On November 16 KST, the idol appeared in a broadcast entitled 'MINHO: I'm Home,' where he opened up to fans about his time spent in the military. During the talk, he revealed his gratitude to the girl groups that helped make his time spent in the military a bit easier.


"When TWICE's 'Fancy' came out, I went to religious activities. They would turn the song on there and cheer a lot. I thought, 'Is this the military?' I can say that 'Fancy' became the background music of my military life," he playfully revealed.


He also added that while fulfilling his service, he watched a lot of girl group music videos, adding, "I'm really grateful to Korea's active girl groups. I have also been active as an idol, but I want to say thank you so much for giving the armed forces a lot of strength."

Meanwhile, both Minho and INFINITE's Dongwoo were discharged from their mandatory military service on November 15. 

