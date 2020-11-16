Henry is alone in a forest in 1st MV teaser for upcoming single 'Radio'

Henry is back with a new teaser ahead of his latest comeback!

On November 16 KST, the Monster Entertainment Group solo artist released a music video teaser for "Radio," the title track off of his 3rd mini album 'Journey.' In the clip, he is seen running through the woods, appearing as he is frantically speeding to get somewhere. When he finally stops, he seemingly realizes that he is all by himself.



Meanwhile, 'Journey' is set for release on November 18.

Check out the teaser for "Radio" above!