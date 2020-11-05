9

MAMAMOO show off their moves in the choreography video for 'AYA'

MAMAMOO has revealed the dance practice video for their latest title track "AYA".

On November 5 at noon KST, MAMAMOO released a choreography video for "AYA" via the group's official social media accounts. In the video, members are seen dancing powerfully in their own comfortable sweats. "AYA" is the title song of their 10th mini-album 'Travel', and it's about being in a push and pull, toxic relationship.

Watch the choreography video of MAMAMOO's "AYA" above and their M/V here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Amazing as always you rOck MAMAMOO aya is difinetly their big hit

