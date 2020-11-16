Minho holds his first Vlive broadcast after his discharge from the military and states that Onew and Key matured after their military service

Recently, SHINee's Minho was pleased to hear that members Key and Onew were watching his Vlive to commemorate his discharge from the military.



On November 16th, Minho of the group SHINee went on Vlive to hold a live broadcast titled 'MINHO: I'm Home' for his fans. On this day, he spent time talking with his fans and celebrated his return from his mandatory military service.



Appearing in his military uniform, Minho saluted his fans with gusto. Then he reported his discharge to his fans, stating, "I'm back from the Ministry of National Defense."







Minho then recalled his memories while looking at the photos taken during his military service. He updated his fans on what his life was like in the military. One of his fans made him laugh by asking if he was promoting the military, to which Minho replied, "I'm not promoting the military, but I'm sharing what I've been doing in the military."



Fans then noticed Key, who left comments using the SHINee official account while watching Minho's broadcast. Member Onew also posted photos of him watching Minho's broadcast on his social media. Minho then commented that the members matured after serving in the military.





Minho also stated that he had watched all of his members' promotions but was sad when he had to turn in his phone. He stated, "When I was in the military, I watched Taemin's comeback promotion, and even Onew's and Key's broadcast. I was sad when it was time to turn in my phone while watching their videos."



Also, on this day, member Onew joined Minho as the two celebrated Minho's return together.



Minho joined the Marine Corps Education and Training corps in April of 2019. Minho served in the Marine Corps 1st Division as a member of the Parid Movement Unit. Minho was to be discharged from the military on the 27th of last month. However, Minho joined a military drill training and was discharged on November 15th.





