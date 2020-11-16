Artists under Big Hit Labels come together to sing along to BTS's "Dynamite"

Recently, BTS released a "Sing 'Dynamite' with me" video featuring the artists under Big Hit Labels.

The video featured all the artists under Big Hit Labels singing along to the boy group's hit song "Dynamite."

Video:

Members from groups such as NU'EST, TXT, GFriend, and even the rookie boy group ENHYPEN showed their love for the song. With Big Hit's acquisition of Pledis, actress Nana can also be seen singing along. Many fans were ecstatic to see the other singers sing and enjoy BTS's song.





Many international fans left comments showing their support for all the artists appearing in the video.