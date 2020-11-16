57

20

News
Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

Artists under Big Hit Labels come together to sing along to BTS's "Dynamite"

AKP STAFF

Recently, BTS released a "Sing 'Dynamite' with me" video featuring the artists under Big Hit Labels.

The video featured all the artists under Big Hit Labels singing along to the boy group's hit song "Dynamite."

Video:

Members from groups such as NU'ESTTXT, GFriend, and even the rookie boy group ENHYPEN showed their love for the song. With Big Hit's acquisition of Pledis, actress Nana can also be seen singing along. Many fans were ecstatic to see the other singers sing and enjoy BTS's song. 


Many international fans left comments showing their support for all the artists appearing in the video.

  1. BTS
  2. ENHYPEN
  3. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  4. NU'EST
  5. TXT
15 9,988 Share 74% Upvoted

4

quark1239514,187 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Not ARMYCarats being left as clowns again. 🤡🤡🤡 For real though the best part of this video is that it's exposing all the toxic ARMY and now I can block them on Twitter for being trash ass fans.

Share

1 more reply

2

lui-c176 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Meet the NANA ❤️ & she’s from the GG (After School)

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
1 minute ago   0   12

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND