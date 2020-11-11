MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Moon Byul reveal the motivation behind their diets

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Moon Byul revealed the motivations behind their dieting.



On the November 11th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', MAMAMOO features as guests, and Hwa Sa confessed, "I diet by going through emotional hardship. Before our comeback promotions, I had stresses in my life, so I become burdened, which makes me diet."



Moon Byul also added, "I lose weight during my activities, so I have to build muscles before my activities. If I become become Thor later, I will try to take photos."



In related news, MAMAMOO recently made a comeback with "AYA".

