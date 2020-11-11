30

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Song Seung Hun in talks to star in 4th season of 'Voice'

AKP STAFF

Song Seung Hun is in talks to star as the lead of the fourth season of 'Voice'.

On November 11, the actor has been reportedly cast in the lead role of OCN's upcoming season of 'Voice', and his label Starship Entertainment stated, "Song Seung Hun has received a casting offer for the lead role in the OCN drama 'Voice 4', and he's currently reviewing the offer."

'Voice', which premiered in 2017, told the story of an emergency call center and employees who attempt to fight crime using intel from the calls they receive. The fourth season will follow new characters on Jeju Island.

Stay tuned for updates on Song Seung Hun and 'Voice'. 

  1. Song Seung Hun
  2. VOICE
3 3,247 Share 97% Upvoted

0

whatspoppinpop17 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Hope he accepts it, excitiiiing~!!

Voice and Stranger are masterpieces

I love thriller/suspense/mystery/crime series

Also love Kingdom & Arthdal Chronicles, waiting for their next seasons

Share

0

jenna353 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Ooh yes please!!!! I hope he says yes!!
He is the best looking actor in korea.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Ailee
Ailee gives sudden news in wedding dress?
4 hours ago   18   44,967
Momoland
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' MV teaser
1 hour ago   3   814
TXT
TXT meet winter in 'We Lost the Summer' MV
1 hour ago   2   1,039

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND