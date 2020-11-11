Song Seung Hun in talks to star in 4th season of 'Voice'

Song Seung Hun is in talks to star as the lead of the fourth season of 'Voice'.



On November 11, the actor has been reportedly cast in the lead role of OCN's upcoming season of 'Voice', and his label Starship Entertainment stated, "Song Seung Hun has received a casting offer for the lead role in the OCN drama 'Voice 4', and he's currently reviewing the offer."



'Voice', which premiered in 2017, told the story of an emergency call center and employees who attempt to fight crime using intel from the calls they receive. The fourth season will follow new characters on Jeju Island.



Stay tuned for updates on Song Seung Hun and 'Voice'.