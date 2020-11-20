Lovelyz's Mijoo unfolds her hidden charms in a pictorial with 'Esquire' magazine

Esquire Magazine has released its latest pictorial with Lovelyz member Mijoo!

On November 20, the men's fashion and lifestyle magazine unveiled the pictorial of the idol member on their official social media.

In the pictorial, Mijoo showcased some of her never-before-seen charms, catching attention for her natural beauty.

During the interview with the magazine, Mijoo stated there were so many aspects of her that she did not show to the public. She told the magazine that she plans to show off her unique charms slowly. She stated, "If I show off my charms too quickly, fans might get bored so I plan to slowly unveil them one by one."

Mijoo has been gaining popularity in variety shows but also captures the hearts of her fans through the charisma on stage. Mijoo reveals that on variety shows she lets loose but shows a more serious side on stage.

Mijoo continued with the interview stating that she is thankful for the smallest things these days. She stated, "I realized that if the moment passes, it becomes the past. So rather than my memories being filled with unhappiness, I would want to fill it with good things. So I try to be thankful for the small things in my everyday life."

When asked why she doesn't have a social media account Mijoo honestly replied, "I'm afraid I would get sentimental in the middle of the night and post selfies of me crying."



