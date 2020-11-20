26

Posted by haydn-an 60 minutes ago

Lee Kwang Soo and EXO's Sehun show off their bromance on social media

Recently, EXO's Sehun spent quality time with Lee Kwang Soo.


On November 21st, Sehun posted two photos on his Instagram without any captions. In the photos, the two celebrities are seen posing in front of the camera, wearing their masks.

The two celebrities are wearing black jackets and show off their bromance with each other as Sehun is seen leaning on Lee Kwang Soo.

Although their faces are covered, Sehun can't hide his good looks and Kwang Soo exudes his charms, smiling behind his mask.

Many fans were happy to see the two show off their brotherly chemistry. Fans commented, "So good-looking," "Is that Kwang Soo next to him?", "They both look cool. Wonder why they're together."

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo continues to show off his popularity in SBS's 'Running Man,' and Sehun released his album with Chanyeol this past August. 

  1. Sehun
  2. Lee Kwang Soo
1

taichou_san1,928 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

so sehun gonna join jo insung squad like DO? xD

-2

