WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) to make a comeback with his 2nd mini album

According to media outlet reports on November 4, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has now confirmed his comeback date with his 2nd solo mini album!

WOODZ's 2nd mini album will be released this coming November 17, marking his first comeback in approximately 5 months. Following his project group X1's disbandment early this year, Jo Seung Youn returned to his solo artist identity as WOODZ and released his 1st mini album 'Equal' in June. Unlike his previous solo music releases, WOODZ's 1st mini album took on a variety of dramatically different genres, surprising fans.

Stay tuned for more details on WOODZ's comeback this month!