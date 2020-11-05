Jamie has revealed her first teaser images for 'Apollo 11'.
In the teasers, Jamie takes on a futuristic, astronaut concept in a space outfit as she presses buttons. Her title track 'Apollo 11' drops on November 11 KST, and it's her first comeback since "Numbers" featuring Changmo this past September.
Stay tuned for updates on Jamie's comeback.
18
6
Posted by1 hour ago
Jamie teases 'Apollo 11' comeback
Jamie has revealed her first teaser images for 'Apollo 11'.
0 652 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment