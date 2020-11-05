18

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jamie teases 'Apollo 11' comeback

AKP STAFF

Jamie has revealed her first teaser images for 'Apollo 11'.

In the teasers, Jamie takes on a futuristic, astronaut concept in a space outfit as she presses buttons. Her title track 'Apollo 11' drops on November 11 KST, and it's her first comeback since "Numbers" featuring Changmo this past September.

Stay tuned for updates on Jamie's comeback.

  1. Jamie (Park Ji Min)
  2. APOLLO 11
0 652 Share 75% Upvoted
Weeekly
Weeekly 'Zig Zag' in performance MV
2 minutes ago   0   30
Stray Kids, Han
Stray Kids' Han drops solo track 'I Got It'
11 minutes ago   0   466
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
5 days ago   320   129,069

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND