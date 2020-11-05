Jung Hyung Don's past comments about anxiety come to light

Jung Hyung Don's past comments about anxiety have come to light.



On November 5, FNC Entertainment announced the comedian would be taking another hiatus because of his anxiety disorder, and viewers of JTBC's 'Great Veteran' are discussing his past comments on a show aired this past June. Jung Hyung Don expressed on the show, "I didn't have an anxiety seizure for nearly 2 years, but a few days ago, I had a public seizure for the first time in years. I suddenly had one during filming, so we had to stop the shoot."



Jung Hyung Don previously halted all TV appearances due to his anxiety disorder in 2015. Though he made a return on 'Weekly Idol' in 2016, his first hiatus lasted 4 years.



Stay tuned for updates on Jung Hyung Don's condition.