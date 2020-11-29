10

1

Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

UP10TION's Bitto tests positive for COVID-19, will immediately go into quarantine

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Bitto has tested positive for COVID-19.

T.O.P Media revealed that on the 29th, after Bitto's schedule, he was contacted by the Ministry of Health as someone who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. He was tested right away and received a positive diagnosis on the 30th in the morning. T.O.P Media confirmed that all the artists and staff that came into contact with Bitto are currently being tested, and that the company building will go under quarantine and follow the Ministry of Health's instructions. The company apologized for all the staff who unknowingly came into contact with Bitto when he didn't realize he had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

UP10TION will be canceling all future activities for now.

Get well soon, Bitto.

mama-knows328 pts
43 minutes ago

Oh no!! I hope he recovers well. They are probably going to have to shut down some of these music shows and possibly some of the awards shows. This is just not a good time to have people together right now.

beetlebabee93 pts
1 hour ago

oh no

