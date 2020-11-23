"His confidence has skyrocketed." Youngjae trends worldwide after GOT7's pre-release "Breath"

On November 23rd KST, the boy group GOT7 pre-released their first title track from their 4th full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'.

When the group announced their comeback, many of their fans, if not all, became ecstatic as they have been waiting to see their beloved group promote once again. This album is the first album GOT7 is releasing in two years. Their fans have been waiting for their comeback since.

When the music video for the first title track, "Breath" was released, many fans took it to social media to share their joy and excitement. Just a few hours after the music video release, member Youngjae trended on Twitter as the fans saw his visible confidence increase. Fans were able to see that the idol member was excited as well to make his comeback with the group.



The pre-release of "Breath" must have been more meaningful to Youngjae as it was written and composed by him. He collaborated with Lavin, Joo Chan Yang, and NiiHWA to complete the song. Fans shared this exhilarating moment together on social media and shared tweets about Youngjae's happiness.

GOD. being able to witness youngjae’s confidence absolutely SKYROCKET this year has been such a beautiful experience. sometimes he really seems like a whole new person. i’m so happy that he’s happy. i’m so proud that he’s proud. i’m so excited that he’s excited. — janay 🎬 (@bluejaeism) November 23, 2020

youngjae's pretty smile pic.twitter.com/budqY2blA5 — youngjae's first title track (@virgoars) November 23, 2020