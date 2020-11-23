Yoon Do Hyun apologizes for his Daegu concert after an audience member tests positive for COVID19, but netizens are still calling him thoughtless

Singer Yoon Do Hyun apologized after an audience member tested positive for COVID19 after attending his Daegu concert.



On November 23rd, the singer posted a long message on his Instagram, stating, "First, I would like to apologize to the residents in Daegu for causing concerns. It was reported that a fan who attended my concert on the 15th tested positive five days after on November 20th. He showed no symptoms then because the virus was in the dormant period."



Yoon Do Hyun clarified that not everyone who attended the concert needed testing and only those who were seated in close vicinity of the individual needed testing. He stated, "After checking the surveillance cameras, the epidemiological investigation team decided that not all audience members need to get testing. Only the ten people sitting around the individual would need testing. Currently, all those who received the testing have tested negative. I apologize for causing the inconvenience."



Earlier, Yoon Do Hyun had to cancel his YB concert that was scheduled for February because of the rise of the COVID19 pandemic.



He stated that the concert was held with social distancing in mind and only sold 50 % of the actual seating tickets. He stated, "Music has the power to heal people. Music can cure the pain in people's hearts. I believed that the concert hall would be safe since we have kept the quarantine guidelines. Also, I prepared this concert because many people are having difficulties since they cannot continue with their daily lives - We can't go out drinking with friends, or travel. We planned this performance with good intention."



He concluded his message by stating, "We hope that the fan who tested positive and is going through treatment right now can get better soon."



Meanwhile, Yoon Do Hyun's agency made an official statement regarding the false claims stating that 500 of the concert attendees need testing. After the false information spread, there have been indiscriminate malicious comments against the singer. Since then, Yoon Do Hyun's agency stated they are preparing to take legal against the malicious commenters.



However, netizens are still unhappy with Yoon Do Hyun's actions as they state he is thoughtless for holding a concert at a time like this, regardless of keeping quarantine guidelines. Netizens have commented, "It's really careless to have concerts at a time like this. They should cancel all concerts", "The people who plan the concert and those who attend the concert are all thoughtless.", and "We can see they followed the strict quarantine measures since everyone else except that one person tested negative."

